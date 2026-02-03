The earnings results for Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) for Q3 were made public on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Champion Homes beat estimated earnings by 14.000000000000002%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.84.
Revenue was up $11.69 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
The company beat on EPS by $0.19 in the last quarter, resulting in a 10.0% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Champion Homes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.82
|0.84
|0.76
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|1.19
|0.65
|1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|642.74M
|642.59M
|595.42M
|590.45M
|Revenue Actual
|684.43M
|701.32M
|593.87M
|644.92M
