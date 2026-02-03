The earnings results for Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) for Q3 were made public on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Champion Homes beat estimated earnings by 14.000000000000002%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was up $11.69 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company beat on EPS by $0.19 in the last quarter, resulting in a 10.0% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Champion Homes's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.84 0.76 0.81 EPS Actual 1.01 1.19 0.65 1.04 Revenue Estimate 642.74M 642.59M 595.42M 590.45M Revenue Actual 684.43M 701.32M 593.87M 644.92M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.