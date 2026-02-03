Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:20 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Enact Holdings beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $1.1.

Revenue was up $10.93 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enact Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.11 1.11 1.09 1.03 EPS Actual 1.12 1.15 1.10 1.09 Revenue Estimate 312.69M 308.78M 302.24M 309.30M Revenue Actual 311.45M 304.89M 306.78M 301.78M

