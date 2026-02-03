Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:20 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Enact Holdings beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $1.1.
Revenue was up $10.93 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enact Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.11
|1.11
|1.09
|1.03
|EPS Actual
|1.12
|1.15
|1.10
|1.09
|Revenue Estimate
|312.69M
|308.78M
|302.24M
|309.30M
|Revenue Actual
|311.45M
|304.89M
|306.78M
|301.78M
To track all earnings releases for Enact Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
