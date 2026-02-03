The earnings results for RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

RenaissanceRe Holdings beat estimated earnings by 27.0%, reporting an EPS of $13.34 versus an estimate of $10.48.

Revenue was up $680.00 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $6.12 which was followed by a 7.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RenaissanceRe Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 9.50 9.87 -1.27 7.03 EPS Actual 15.62 12.29 -1.49 8.06 Revenue Estimate 2.35B 2.96B 2.89B 2.30B Revenue Actual 3.20B 3.21B 3.47B 2.29B

