The earnings results for RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
RenaissanceRe Holdings beat estimated earnings by 27.0%, reporting an EPS of $13.34 versus an estimate of $10.48.
Revenue was up $680.00 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $6.12 which was followed by a 7.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RenaissanceRe Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|9.50
|9.87
|-1.27
|7.03
|EPS Actual
|15.62
|12.29
|-1.49
|8.06
|Revenue Estimate
|2.35B
|2.96B
|2.89B
|2.30B
|Revenue Actual
|3.20B
|3.21B
|3.47B
|2.29B
To track all earnings releases for RenaissanceRe Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
