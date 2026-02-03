Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Kennametal will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

Investors in Kennametal are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 3.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kennametal's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.39 0.24 0.26 EPS Actual 0.34 0.34 0.47 0.25 Price Change % 3.00 -3.00 5.00 -3.00

Market Performance of Kennametal's Stock

Shares of Kennametal were trading at $35.56 as of February 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 56.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Kennametal

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Kennametal.

Analysts have provided Kennametal with 8 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $30.5, suggesting a potential 14.23% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ATS, Worthington Enterprises and CECO Environmental, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for ATS, Worthington Enterprises and CECO Environmental are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Kennametal ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Kennametal

Kennametal: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Kennametal's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.94%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Kennametal's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.18% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.86%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kennametal's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Kennametal visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.