Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-02-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Black Hills will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42.

Investors in Black Hills are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 4.63% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Black Hills's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.37 1.89 1.34 EPS Actual 0.45 0.38 1.87 1.37 Price Change % 5.00 1.00 -5.00 0.00

Market Performance of Black Hills's Stock

Shares of Black Hills were trading at $72.46 as of February 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Black Hills

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Black Hills.

With 2 analyst ratings, Black Hills has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $81.5, indicating a potential 12.48% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Algonquin Power, NorthWestern Energy Group and Avista, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Algonquin Power, NorthWestern Energy Group and Avista, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Black Hills ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Black Hills

Black Hills Corp is a U.S.-based energy company that operates through its Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities segment. These segments operate in states in the Midwest and mountain regions in the U.S. The company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal consumers. These customers are residential. Black Hills derives the majority of its revenue from its utility business group, specifically from gas utilities.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Black Hills

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.79%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Black Hills's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.16.

To track all earnings releases for Black Hills visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.