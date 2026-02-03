Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Central Garden & Pet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

Anticipation surrounds Central Garden & Pet's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 8.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Central Garden & Pet's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.20 1.39 0.94 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.09 1.56 1.04 0.21 Price Change % 9.00 -11.00 0.00 8.00

Tracking Central Garden & Pet's Stock Performance

Shares of Central Garden & Pet were trading at $34.48 as of February 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Central Garden & Pet

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Central Garden & Pet.

Analysts have given Central Garden & Pet a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $50.0, indicating a potential 45.01% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Energizer Holdings, Spectrum Brands Holdings and Reynolds Consumer Prods, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Energizer Holdings, Spectrum Brands Holdings and Reynolds Consumer Prods, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Central Garden & Pet ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Central Garden & Pet's Background

A Deep Dive into Central Garden & Pet's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Central Garden & Pet's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Central Garden & Pet's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Central Garden & Pet's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Central Garden & Pet's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.91.

To track all earnings releases for Central Garden & Pet visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.