Lear (NYSE:LEA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-02-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lear will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75.

Lear bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lear's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.75 3.27 2.70 2.58 EPS Actual 2.79 3.47 3.12 2.94 Price Change % 1.00 -8.00 0.00 2.00

Market Performance of Lear's Stock

Shares of Lear were trading at $118.0 as of February 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Lear

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Lear.

Analysts have provided Lear with 8 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $124.38, suggesting a potential 5.41% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Gentex, Mobileye Global and Patrick Industries, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Gentex, Mobileye Global and Patrick Industries, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Lear ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is lower than the top performer but higher than the bottom performer. Overall, Lear's performance is stable compared to its peers in the analysis.

Discovering Lear: A Closer Look

Key Indicators: Lear's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Lear's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lear's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lear's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lear's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.71%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lear's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.55, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Lear visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.