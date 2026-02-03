First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) released its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

First Financial beat estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.81 versus an estimate of $1.71.

Revenue was up $8.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $0.15 in the last quarter, resulting in a 5.0% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at First Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.60 1.41 1.18 1.28 EPS Actual 1.75 1.57 1.55 1.37 Revenue Estimate 65.17M 62.89M 59.59M 60.39M Revenue Actual 65.75M 63.05M 62.49M 61.81M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.