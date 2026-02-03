First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) released its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
First Financial beat estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.81 versus an estimate of $1.71.
Revenue was up $8.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
The company beat on EPS by $0.15 in the last quarter, resulting in a 5.0% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at First Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.60
|1.41
|1.18
|1.28
|EPS Actual
|1.75
|1.57
|1.55
|1.37
|Revenue Estimate
|65.17M
|62.89M
|59.59M
|60.39M
|Revenue Actual
|65.75M
|63.05M
|62.49M
|61.81M
