Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hubbell beat estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $4.73 versus an estimate of $4.72.

Revenue was up $158.00 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.19 in the last quarter, resulting in a 4.0% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Hubbell's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 4.98 4.38 3.73 4.02 EPS Actual 5.17 4.93 3.50 4.10 Revenue Estimate 1.53B 1.51B 1.39B 1.41B Revenue Actual 1.50B 1.48B 1.36B 1.33B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Hubbell management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $19.15 and $19.85 per share.

