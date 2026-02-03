Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Hubbell beat estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $4.73 versus an estimate of $4.72.
Revenue was up $158.00 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company beat on EPS by $0.19 in the last quarter, resulting in a 4.0% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Hubbell's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|4.98
|4.38
|3.73
|4.02
|EPS Actual
|5.17
|4.93
|3.50
|4.10
|Revenue Estimate
|1.53B
|1.51B
|1.39B
|1.41B
|Revenue Actual
|1.50B
|1.48B
|1.36B
|1.33B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Hubbell management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $19.15 and $19.85 per share.
