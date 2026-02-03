The earnings results for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Illinois Tool Works beat estimated earnings by 1.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.72 versus an estimate of $2.68.
Revenue was up $161.00 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company beat on EPS by $0.11 in the previous quarter, leading to a 5.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Illinois Tool Works's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|2.70
|2.56
|2.35
|2.49
|EPS Actual
|2.81
|2.58
|2.38
|2.54
|Revenue Estimate
|4.08B
|4.02B
|3.84B
|3.98B
|Revenue Actual
|4.06B
|4.10B
|3.84B
|3.93B
