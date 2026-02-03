The earnings results for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Illinois Tool Works beat estimated earnings by 1.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.72 versus an estimate of $2.68.

Revenue was up $161.00 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.11 in the previous quarter, leading to a 5.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Illinois Tool Works's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.70 2.56 2.35 2.49 EPS Actual 2.81 2.58 2.38 2.54 Revenue Estimate 4.08B 4.02B 3.84B 3.98B Revenue Actual 4.06B 4.10B 3.84B 3.93B

