The earnings results for Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) for Q3 were made public on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Mesa Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 92.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.07 versus an estimate of $1.6.
Revenue was up $2.29 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $1.03 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Mesa Laboratories's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|EPS Estimate
|1.72
|2.03
|2.07
|1.51
|EPS Actual
|2.75
|2.32
|2.25
|2.72
|Revenue Estimate
|60.73M
|60.66M
|61.90M
|58.83M
|Revenue Actual
|60.74M
|59.54M
|62.13M
|62.84M
