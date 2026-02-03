Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) just disclosed its Q3 earnings on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Replimune Group beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.83.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company missed on EPS by $0.08 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.0% drop share price change the next day.

