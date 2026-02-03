TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) just disclosed its Q1 earnings on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 07:15 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

TransDigm Group beat estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $8.23 versus an estimate of $7.76.

Revenue was up $279.00 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.94, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at TransDigm Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 9.88 9.56 8.95 7.65 EPS Actual 10.82 9.60 9.11 7.83 Revenue Estimate 2.41B 2.30B 2.17B 2.03B Revenue Actual 2.44B 2.24B 2.15B 2.01B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

TransDigm Group management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $37.42 and $39.34 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.