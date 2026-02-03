TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) just disclosed its Q1 earnings on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 07:15 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
TransDigm Group beat estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $8.23 versus an estimate of $7.76.
Revenue was up $279.00 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.94, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at TransDigm Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|EPS Estimate
|9.88
|9.56
|8.95
|7.65
|EPS Actual
|10.82
|9.60
|9.11
|7.83
|Revenue Estimate
|2.41B
|2.30B
|2.17B
|2.03B
|Revenue Actual
|2.44B
|2.24B
|2.15B
|2.01B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
TransDigm Group management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $37.42 and $39.34 per share.
