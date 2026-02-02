Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) released its Q3 earnings on Monday, February 2, 2026 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Capital Southwest beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was up $9.47 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.02, leading to a 2.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Capital Southwest's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.59
|0.61
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.59
|0.54
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|55.60M
|54.49M
|52.71M
|50.62M
|Revenue Actual
|56.95M
|55.95M
|52.41M
|51.97M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Capital Southwest management provided guidance for Q3 2026, expecting earnings between $0.59 and $0.6 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Capital Southwest visit their earnings calendar here.
