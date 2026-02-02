Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) released its Q3 earnings on Monday, February 2, 2026 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Capital Southwest beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was up $9.47 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.02, leading to a 2.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Capital Southwest's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.59 0.61 0.62 EPS Actual 0.57 0.59 0.54 0.63 Revenue Estimate 55.60M 54.49M 52.71M 50.62M Revenue Actual 56.95M 55.95M 52.41M 51.97M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Capital Southwest management provided guidance for Q3 2026, expecting earnings between $0.59 and $0.6 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Capital Southwest visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.