Kforce (NYSE:KFRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 2, 2026 at 04:03 PM.
Earnings
Kforce missed estimated earnings by -36.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was down $11.76 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.06 in the last quarter, resulting in a 29.0% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Kforce's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.60
|0.47
|0.6
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.59
|0.45
|0.6
|Revenue Estimate
|328.09M
|334.05M
|333.83M
|342.05M
|Revenue Actual
|332.64M
|334.32M
|330.00M
|343.78M
