Kforce (NYSE:KFRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 2, 2026 at 04:03 PM.

Earnings

Kforce missed estimated earnings by -36.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was down $11.76 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.06 in the last quarter, resulting in a 29.0% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Kforce's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.60 0.47 0.6 EPS Actual 0.63 0.59 0.45 0.6 Revenue Estimate 328.09M 334.05M 333.83M 342.05M Revenue Actual 332.64M 334.32M 330.00M 343.78M

