Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Aviat Networks will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

The market awaits Aviat Networks's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aviat Networks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.54 0.28 0.06 EPS Actual 0.43 0.83 0.88 0.82 Price Change % 0.00 13.00 5.00 28.00

Performance of Aviat Networks Shares

Shares of Aviat Networks were trading at $21.81 as of January 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Aviat Networks

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Aviat Networks.

Analysts have given Aviat Networks a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $35.0, indicating a potential 60.48% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lantronix, Ceragon Networks and Clearfield, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lantronix, with an average 1-year price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential 64.47% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ceragon Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 86.24% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Clearfield, with an average 1-year price target of $43.5, suggesting a potential 99.45% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Lantronix, Ceragon Networks and Clearfield are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Aviat Networks ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Aviat Networks displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aviat Networks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.06%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aviat Networks's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.03%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

To track all earnings releases for Aviat Networks visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.