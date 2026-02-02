trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect trivago to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

trivago bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 1.31% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at trivago's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.07 -0.10 -0.05 0.020 EPS Actual 0.04 -0.02 -0.02 0.011 Price Change % 1.00 -28.00 8.00 -2.000

trivago Share Price Analysis

Shares of trivago were trading at $2.86 as of January 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

