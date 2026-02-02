8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that 8x8 will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

The market awaits 8x8's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 24.29% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at 8x8's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.05 0.08 0.09 EPS Actual 0.09 0.08 0.08 0.11 Price Change % 24.00 -8.00 0.00 -5.00

Tracking 8x8's Stock Performance

Shares of 8x8 were trading at $1.66 as of January 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on 8x8

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding 8x8.

8x8 has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $2.5, the consensus suggests a potential 50.6% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kaltura, Radcom and Viant Technology, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Kaltura, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 80.72% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Radcom, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 984.34% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Viant Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, suggesting a potential 924.1% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Kaltura, Radcom and Viant Technology, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

8x8 ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into 8x8's Background

A Deep Dive into 8x8's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining 8x8's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.71% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: 8x8's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): 8x8's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.59%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): 8x8's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.86, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for 8x8 visit their earnings calendar on our site.

