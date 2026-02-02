FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect FuboTV to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

The announcement from FuboTV is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 6.36% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at FuboTV's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 0.03 -0.03 -0.11 EPS Actual 0.02 0.05 -0.02 -0.02 Price Change % 6.00 -1.00 -17.00 -14.00

Performance of FuboTV Shares

Shares of FuboTV were trading at $2.23 as of January 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about FuboTV

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on FuboTV.

FuboTV has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $4.25, the consensus suggests a potential 90.58% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of EverQuote, Nextdoor Holdings and QuinStreet, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for EverQuote, Nextdoor Holdings and QuinStreet, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

FuboTV ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. In contrast, the peers show positive Revenue Growth and Gross Profit percentages, with higher Return on Equity values.

Delving into FuboTV's Background

FuboTV: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, FuboTV faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.33% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FuboTV's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, FuboTV faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for FuboTV visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.