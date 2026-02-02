Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-02-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cirrus Logic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30.

The announcement from Cirrus Logic is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.56, leading to a 7.88% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cirrus Logic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 2.27 0.96 1.17 2.04 EPS Actual 2.83 1.51 1.67 2.51 Price Change % -8.00 -7.00 -2.00 8.00

Market Performance of Cirrus Logic's Stock

Shares of Cirrus Logic were trading at $130.34 as of January 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Cirrus Logic

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Cirrus Logic.

Analysts have provided Cirrus Logic with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $136.25, suggesting a potential 4.53% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Allegro Microsystems, Rigetti Computing and Qorvo, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Allegro Microsystems, Rigetti Computing and Qorvo, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Cirrus Logic ranks: - Top for Revenue Growth. - Bottom for Gross Profit. - Top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Cirrus Logic

A Deep Dive into Cirrus Logic's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cirrus Logic showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.53% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cirrus Logic's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.46%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cirrus Logic's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.57%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cirrus Logic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

