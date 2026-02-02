Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-02-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Atkore will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59.

The market awaits Atkore's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.53 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.27% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Atkore's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.22 1.50 1.77 1.55 EPS Actual 0.69 1.63 2.04 1.63 Price Change % 6.00 1.00 3.00 2.00

Market Performance of Atkore's Stock

Shares of Atkore were trading at $69.45 as of January 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Atkore

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Atkore.

Analysts have given Atkore a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $66.67, indicating a potential 4.0% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Plug Power, Shoals Technologies Gr and Amprius Technologies, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Plug Power, Shoals Technologies Gr and Amprius Technologies are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Atkore ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Atkore

Breaking Down Atkore's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Atkore's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.6%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Atkore's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -7.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atkore's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, Atkore adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Atkore visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.