The Q4 earnings report for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was released on Monday, February 2, 2026 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Aptiv beat estimated earnings by 1.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.86 versus an estimate of $1.84.
Revenue was up $246.00 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company beat on EPS by $0.35 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.0% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Aptiv's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.82
|1.81
|1.65
|1.65
|EPS Actual
|2.17
|2.12
|1.69
|1.75
|Revenue Estimate
|5.09B
|5.06B
|5.04B
|4.90B
|Revenue Actual
|5.21B
|5.21B
|4.83B
|4.91B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Aptiv management provided guidance for Q1 2026, expecting earnings between $1.55 and $1.75 per share.
