The Q4 earnings report for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was released on Monday, February 2, 2026 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Aptiv beat estimated earnings by 1.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.86 versus an estimate of $1.84.

Revenue was up $246.00 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company beat on EPS by $0.35 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.0% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Aptiv's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.82 1.81 1.65 1.65 EPS Actual 2.17 2.12 1.69 1.75 Revenue Estimate 5.09B 5.06B 5.04B 4.90B Revenue Actual 5.21B 5.21B 4.83B 4.91B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Aptiv management provided guidance for Q1 2026, expecting earnings between $1.55 and $1.75 per share.

