Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2026-02-02. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79.

The announcement from Flexsteel Industries is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.53, leading to a 8.74% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Flexsteel Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.84 0.88 0.74 EPS Actual 1.31 1.40 1.13 0.95 Price Change % -9.00 13.00 12.00 31.00

Performance of Flexsteel Industries Shares

Shares of Flexsteel Industries were trading at $39.2 as of January 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

