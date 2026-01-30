Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2026-02-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Capital Southwest will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

Capital Southwest bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Capital Southwest's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.59 0.61 0.62 EPS Actual 0.57 0.59 0.54 0.63 Price Change % -2.00 -1.00 0.00 2.00

Tracking Capital Southwest's Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Southwest were trading at $23.56 as of January 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

