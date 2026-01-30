NAPCO Security Techs (NASDAQ:NSSC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2026-02-02. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate NAPCO Security Techs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

The announcement from NAPCO Security Techs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 1.45% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at NAPCO Security Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.27 0.27 0.33 EPS Actual 0.34 0.33 0.28 0.28 Price Change % 1.00 11.00 0.00 -2.00

Tracking NAPCO Security Techs's Stock Performance

Shares of NAPCO Security Techs were trading at $38.3 as of January 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on NAPCO Security Techs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding NAPCO Security Techs.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for NAPCO Security Techs, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $48.0, suggesting a potential 25.33% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ouster and Arlo Technologies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ouster, with an average 1-year price target of $41.0, suggesting a potential 7.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Arlo Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 32.11% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Ouster and Arlo Technologies, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

NAPCO Security Techs ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit and the highest Return on Equity.

About NAPCO Security Techs

Unraveling the Financial Story of NAPCO Security Techs

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: NAPCO Security Techs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NAPCO Security Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.06%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): NAPCO Security Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

To track all earnings releases for NAPCO Security Techs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.