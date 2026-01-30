Tompkins Finl (AMEX:TMP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tompkins Finl beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.7.

Revenue was up $12.53 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company missed on EPS by $0.05 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Tompkins Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.70 1.35 1.31 1.10 EPS Actual 1.65 1.50 1.37 1.37 Revenue Estimate 87.00M 80.02M 79.38M 74.10M Revenue Actual 87.44M 82.64M 81.69M 77.11M

To track all earnings releases for Tompkins Finl visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.