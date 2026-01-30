Tompkins Finl (AMEX:TMP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 09:00 AM.
Earnings
Tompkins Finl beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.7.
Revenue was up $12.53 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company missed on EPS by $0.05 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Tompkins Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.70
|1.35
|1.31
|1.10
|EPS Actual
|1.65
|1.50
|1.37
|1.37
|Revenue Estimate
|87.00M
|80.02M
|79.38M
|74.10M
|Revenue Actual
|87.44M
|82.64M
|81.69M
|77.11M
