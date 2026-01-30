The Q4 earnings report for Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was released on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Republic Bancorp missed estimated earnings by -11.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.31.
Revenue was up $3.42 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
The company beat on EPS by $0.16 in the last quarter, resulting in a 4.0% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Republic Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.36
|1.43
|1.86
|1.20
|EPS Actual
|1.52
|1.61
|2.42
|0.98
|Revenue Estimate
|92.06M
|93.15M
|126.90M
|87.20M
|Revenue Actual
|76.97M
|76.20M
|102.69M
|75.39M
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all earnings releases for Republic Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.