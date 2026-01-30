The Q4 earnings report for Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was released on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Republic Bancorp missed estimated earnings by -11.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.31.

Revenue was up $3.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $0.16 in the last quarter, resulting in a 4.0% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Republic Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.36 1.43 1.86 1.20 EPS Actual 1.52 1.61 2.42 0.98 Revenue Estimate 92.06M 93.15M 126.90M 87.20M Revenue Actual 76.97M 76.20M 102.69M 75.39M

