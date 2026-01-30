Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) announced its Q4 earnings on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 07:30 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Janus Henderson Group beat estimated earnings by 69.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.19.
Revenue was up $433.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
The company beat on EPS by $0.09 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.0% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Janus Henderson Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1
|0.82
|0.72
|0.95
|EPS Actual
|1.09
|0.90
|0.79
|1.07
|Revenue Estimate
|699.46M
|620.46M
|614.87M
|677.56M
|Revenue Actual
|700.40M
|633.20M
|621.40M
|708.30M
