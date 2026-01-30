Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) announced its Q4 earnings on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 07:30 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Janus Henderson Group beat estimated earnings by 69.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.19.

Revenue was up $433.70 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.09, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Janus Henderson Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1 0.82 0.72 0.95 EPS Actual 1.09 0.90 0.79 1.07 Revenue Estimate 699.46M 620.46M 614.87M 677.56M Revenue Actual 700.40M 633.20M 621.40M 708.30M

To track all earnings releases for Janus Henderson Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.