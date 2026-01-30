WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) released its Q4 earnings on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
WisdomTree beat estimated earnings by 26.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $36.74 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, leading to a 3.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at WisdomTree's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.18
|0.15
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.18
|0.16
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|123.10M
|114.04M
|108.98M
|110.70M
|Revenue Actual
|125.62M
|112.62M
|108.08M
|110.70M
