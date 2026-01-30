WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) released its Q4 earnings on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

WisdomTree beat estimated earnings by 26.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $36.74 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, leading to a 3.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at WisdomTree's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.18 0.15 0.18 EPS Actual 0.23 0.18 0.16 0.17 Revenue Estimate 123.10M 114.04M 108.98M 110.70M Revenue Actual 125.62M 112.62M 108.08M 110.70M

