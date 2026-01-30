The Q4 earnings report for ChoiceOne Financial Servs (NASDAQ:COFS) was released on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
ChoiceOne Financial Servs beat estimated earnings by 1.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.91.
Revenue was up $18.59 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.11 in the previous quarter, leading to a 12.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at ChoiceOne Financial Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|0.79
|0.75
|0.82
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|0.91
|0.86
|0.83
|Revenue Estimate
|42.09M
|41.27M
|29.70M
|34.00M
|Revenue Actual
|44.74M
|42.83M
|31.23M
|24.34M
