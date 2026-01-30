The Q4 earnings report for ChoiceOne Financial Servs (NASDAQ:COFS) was released on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

ChoiceOne Financial Servs beat estimated earnings by 1.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.91.

Revenue was up $18.59 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.11 in the previous quarter, leading to a 12.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at ChoiceOne Financial Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.79 0.75 0.82 EPS Actual 0.97 0.91 0.86 0.83 Revenue Estimate 42.09M 41.27M 29.70M 34.00M Revenue Actual 44.74M 42.83M 31.23M 24.34M

