The earnings results for Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) for Q4 were made public on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 07:55 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Imperial Oil beat estimated earnings by 1.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.39.
Revenue was down $924.00 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.14, leading to a 3.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Imperial Oil's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.44
|1.22
|1.84
|2.18
|EPS Actual
|1.58
|1.34
|1.75
|1.69
|Revenue Estimate
|11.11B
|10.54B
|13.02B
|13.21B
|Revenue Actual
|8.75B
|8.14B
|8.72B
|9.01B
To track all earnings releases for Imperial Oil visit their earnings calendar here.
