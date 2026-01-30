The earnings results for Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) for Q4 were made public on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 07:55 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Imperial Oil beat estimated earnings by 1.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.39.

Revenue was down $924.00 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.14, leading to a 3.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Imperial Oil's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.44 1.22 1.84 2.18 EPS Actual 1.58 1.34 1.75 1.69 Revenue Estimate 11.11B 10.54B 13.02B 13.21B Revenue Actual 8.75B 8.14B 8.72B 9.01B

