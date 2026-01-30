Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 07:30 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Canadian National Railway beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.49 versus an estimate of $1.43.
Revenue was up $86.00 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.05 in the previous quarter, leading to a 3.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Canadian National Railway's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.28
|1.37
|1.78
|1.34
|EPS Actual
|1.33
|1.35
|1.29
|1.30
|Revenue Estimate
|3.00B
|3.16B
|4.36B
|3.03B
|Revenue Actual
|3.02B
|3.09B
|3.07B
|3.12B
To track all earnings releases for Canadian National Railway visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.