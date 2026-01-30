Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 07:30 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Canadian National Railway beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.49 versus an estimate of $1.43.

Revenue was up $86.00 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.05 in the previous quarter, leading to a 3.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Canadian National Railway's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.28 1.37 1.78 1.34 EPS Actual 1.33 1.35 1.29 1.30 Revenue Estimate 3.00B 3.16B 4.36B 3.03B Revenue Actual 3.02B 3.09B 3.07B 3.12B

