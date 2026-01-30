Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Colgate-Palmolive beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.91.

Revenue was up $286.00 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Colgate-Palmolive's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.89 0.86 0.89 EPS Actual 0.91 0.92 0.91 0.91 Revenue Estimate 5.13B 5.05B 4.86B 4.99B Revenue Actual 5.13B 5.11B 4.91B 4.94B

