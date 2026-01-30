Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Colgate-Palmolive beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.91.
Revenue was up $286.00 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Colgate-Palmolive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.89
|0.89
|0.86
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|0.92
|0.91
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|5.13B
|5.05B
|4.86B
|4.99B
|Revenue Actual
|5.13B
|5.11B
|4.91B
|4.94B
To track all earnings releases for Colgate-Palmolive visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.