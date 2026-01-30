Air Products (NYSE:APD) just disclosed its Q1 earnings on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Air Products beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.04.

Revenue was up $171.00 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.0, leading to a 0.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Air Products's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 3.39 2.99 2.83 2.85 EPS Actual 3.39 3.09 2.69 2.86 Revenue Estimate 3.20B 3.00B 2.92B 2.94B Revenue Actual 3.17B 3.02B 2.92B 2.93B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Air Products management provided guidance for Q2 2026, expecting earnings between $2.95 and $3.1 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Air Products visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.