Air Products (NYSE:APD) just disclosed its Q1 earnings on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 06:00 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Air Products beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.04.
Revenue was up $171.00 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.0, leading to a 0.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Air Products's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|EPS Estimate
|3.39
|2.99
|2.83
|2.85
|EPS Actual
|3.39
|3.09
|2.69
|2.86
|Revenue Estimate
|3.20B
|3.00B
|2.92B
|2.94B
|Revenue Actual
|3.17B
|3.02B
|2.92B
|2.93B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Air Products management provided guidance for Q2 2026, expecting earnings between $2.95 and $3.1 per share.
