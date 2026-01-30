Brookfield Bus Partners (NYSE:BBU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brookfield Bus Partners beat estimated earnings by 227.99999999999997%, reporting an EPS of $1.51 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was down $333.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.72, leading to a 8.0% drop share price change the next day.

