Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 06:55 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Church & Dwight Co beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was up $62.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.08 in the previous quarter, leading to a 7.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Church & Dwight Co's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.85 0.90 0.77 EPS Actual 0.81 0.94 0.91 0.77 Revenue Estimate 1.53B 1.48B 1.51B 1.56B Revenue Actual 1.58B 1.51B 1.47B 1.58B

