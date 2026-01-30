Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 06:55 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Church & Dwight Co beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.84.
Revenue was up $62.00 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.08 in the previous quarter, leading to a 7.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Church & Dwight Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.85
|0.90
|0.77
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|0.94
|0.91
|0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|1.53B
|1.48B
|1.51B
|1.56B
|Revenue Actual
|1.58B
|1.51B
|1.47B
|1.58B
