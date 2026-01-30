Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) released its Q4 earnings on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 06:16 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Banco Santander Chile beat estimated earnings by 53.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.59.

Revenue was up $177.00 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company missed on EPS by $0.07 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Banco Santander Chile's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.62 0.51 0.70 EPS Actual 0.50 0.60 0.62 0.59 Revenue Estimate 762.39M 757.48M 673.99M 731.15M Revenue Actual 603.87M 616.44M 593.64M 583.60M

To track all earnings releases for Banco Santander Chile visit their earnings calendar here.

