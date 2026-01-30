Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) released its Q4 earnings on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 06:16 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Banco Santander Chile beat estimated earnings by 53.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.59.
Revenue was up $177.00 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company missed on EPS by $0.07 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Banco Santander Chile's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.62
|0.51
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.60
|0.62
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|762.39M
|757.48M
|673.99M
|731.15M
|Revenue Actual
|603.87M
|616.44M
|593.64M
|583.60M
