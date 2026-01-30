Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Brookfield Renewable beat estimated earnings by 246.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.37.

Revenue was up $107.00 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, leading to a 2.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Brookfield Renewable's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.30 -0.40 -0.39 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.22 -0.35 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 1.32B 1.38B 1.70B 1.45B Revenue Actual 1.60B 1.69B 1.58B 1.43B

