Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Brookfield Renewable beat estimated earnings by 246.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.37.
Revenue was up $107.00 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, leading to a 2.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Brookfield Renewable's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|-0.30
|-0.40
|-0.39
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.22
|-0.35
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|1.32B
|1.38B
|1.70B
|1.45B
|Revenue Actual
|1.60B
|1.69B
|1.58B
|1.43B
