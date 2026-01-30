Aon (NYSE:AON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

Aon beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $4.85 versus an estimate of $4.75.

Revenue was up $153.00 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 4.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aon's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.90 3.41 6.02 4.25 EPS Actual 3.05 3.49 5.67 4.42 Revenue Estimate 3.95B 4.15B 4.86B 4.21B Revenue Actual 4.00B 4.16B 4.73B 4.15B

