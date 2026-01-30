Aon (NYSE:AON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aon beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $4.85 versus an estimate of $4.75.
Revenue was up $153.00 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 4.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|2.90
|3.41
|6.02
|4.25
|EPS Actual
|3.05
|3.49
|5.67
|4.42
|Revenue Estimate
|3.95B
|4.15B
|4.86B
|4.21B
|Revenue Actual
|4.00B
|4.16B
|4.73B
|4.15B
To track all earnings releases for Aon visit their earnings calendar here.
