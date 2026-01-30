Flagstar Bank (NYSE:FLG) announced its Q4 earnings on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 06:00 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Flagstar Bank beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was down $68.00 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.0, resulting in a 5.0% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Flagstar Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.12
|-0.28
|-0.55
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|-0.14
|-0.23
|-0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|516.01M
|523.48M
|509.58M
|559.71M
|Revenue Actual
|519.00M
|496.00M
|490.00M
|625.00M
To track all earnings releases for Flagstar Bank visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.