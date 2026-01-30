Flagstar Bank (NYSE:FLG) announced its Q4 earnings on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Flagstar Bank beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was down $68.00 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.0, resulting in a 5.0% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Flagstar Bank's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.12 -0.28 -0.55 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.14 -0.23 -0.34 Revenue Estimate 516.01M 523.48M 509.58M 559.71M Revenue Actual 519.00M 496.00M 490.00M 625.00M

