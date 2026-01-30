The earnings results for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) for Q4 were made public on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Autoliv beat estimated earnings by 11.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.19 versus an estimate of $2.87.

Revenue was up $201.00 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.27 in the last quarter, resulting in a 3.0% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Autoliv's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.05 2 1.67 2.83 EPS Actual 2.32 2.21 2.15 3.05 Revenue Estimate 2.67B 2.61B 2.52B 2.71B Revenue Actual 2.71B 2.71B 2.58B 2.62B

