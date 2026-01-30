The earnings results for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) for Q4 were made public on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 06:00 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Autoliv beat estimated earnings by 11.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.19 versus an estimate of $2.87.
Revenue was up $201.00 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.27 in the last quarter, resulting in a 3.0% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Autoliv's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|2.05
|2
|1.67
|2.83
|EPS Actual
|2.32
|2.21
|2.15
|3.05
|Revenue Estimate
|2.67B
|2.61B
|2.52B
|2.71B
|Revenue Actual
|2.71B
|2.71B
|2.58B
|2.62B
