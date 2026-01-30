LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
LyondellBasell Industries missed estimated earnings by -218.00000000000003%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was down $2.41 billion from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.21, resulting in a 3.0% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at LyondellBasell Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.85
|0.43
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|0.62
|0.33
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|7.43B
|7.47B
|7.46B
|9.26B
|Revenue Actual
|7.73B
|7.66B
|7.68B
|9.50B
