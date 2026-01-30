LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LyondellBasell Industries missed estimated earnings by -218.00000000000003%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was down $2.41 billion from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.21, resulting in a 3.0% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at LyondellBasell Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.85 0.43 0.70 EPS Actual 1.01 0.62 0.33 0.75 Revenue Estimate 7.43B 7.47B 7.46B 9.26B Revenue Actual 7.73B 7.66B 7.68B 9.50B

