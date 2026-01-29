Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2026-01-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

The market awaits Brookfield Renewable's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.22, leading to a 3.47% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Brookfield Renewable's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.18 -0.25 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.22 -0.35 -0.06 Price Change % 3.00 -8.00 -2.00 5.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable were trading at $40.63 as of January 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

