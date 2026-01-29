Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2026-01-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19.

Investors in Janus Henderson Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 1.28% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Janus Henderson Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.00 0.82 0.72 0.95 EPS Actual 1.09 0.90 0.79 1.07 Price Change % 1.00 -2.00 3.00 3.00

Market Performance of Janus Henderson Group's Stock

Shares of Janus Henderson Group were trading at $48.05 as of January 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Janus Henderson Group

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Janus Henderson Group.

The consensus rating for Janus Henderson Group is Neutral, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $50.0, there's a potential 4.06% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hamilton Lane, Galaxy Digital and Affiliated Managers Group, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Hamilton Lane, Galaxy Digital and Affiliated Managers Group, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Janus Henderson Group ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the top for Gross Profit. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Janus Henderson Group

A Deep Dive into Janus Henderson Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Janus Henderson Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.1% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Janus Henderson Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Janus Henderson Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Janus Henderson Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.84%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Janus Henderson Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

To track all earnings releases for Janus Henderson Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.