Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2026-01-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Flagstar Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Flagstar Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Flagstar Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.12 -0.28 -0.55 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.14 -0.23 -0.34 Price Change % 5.00 -5.00 4.00 7.00

Market Performance of Flagstar Financial's Stock

Shares of Flagstar Financial were trading at $12.94 as of January 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

