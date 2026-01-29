Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) just disclosed its Q2 earnings on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Carpenter Technology beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.33 versus an estimate of $2.21.
Revenue was up $51.10 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.28 in the last quarter, resulting in a 5.0% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Carpenter Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|EPS Estimate
|2.15
|2.05
|1.74
|1.61
|EPS Actual
|2.43
|2.21
|1.88
|1.66
|Revenue Estimate
|735.90M
|782.58M
|729.35M
|723.79M
|Revenue Actual
|733.70M
|755.60M
|727.00M
|676.90M
