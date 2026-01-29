Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) just disclosed its Q2 earnings on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Carpenter Technology beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.33 versus an estimate of $2.21.

Revenue was up $51.10 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.28 in the last quarter, resulting in a 5.0% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Carpenter Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 2.15 2.05 1.74 1.61 EPS Actual 2.43 2.21 1.88 1.66 Revenue Estimate 735.90M 782.58M 729.35M 723.79M Revenue Actual 733.70M 755.60M 727.00M 676.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.