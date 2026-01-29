First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
First Mid Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $1.06.
Revenue was up $7.58 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, leading to a 2.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at First Mid Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|0.92
|0.94
|0.84
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|0.99
|0.96
|0.87
|Revenue Estimate
|74.46M
|71.09M
|58.29M
|59.02M
|Revenue Actual
|66.36M
|63.86M
|59.41M
|58.95M
