First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Mid Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $1.06.

Revenue was up $7.58 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, leading to a 2.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at First Mid Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.92 0.94 0.84 EPS Actual 0.97 0.99 0.96 0.87 Revenue Estimate 74.46M 71.09M 58.29M 59.02M Revenue Actual 66.36M 63.86M 59.41M 58.95M

To track all earnings releases for First Mid Bancshares visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.