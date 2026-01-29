Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 07:55 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Civista Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 21.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.62.

Revenue was up $5.96 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.08, leading to a 4.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Civista Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.70 0.51 0.53 EPS Actual 0.68 0.71 0.66 0.63 Revenue Estimate 43.42M 42.81M 40.35M 39.97M Revenue Actual 44.18M 41.40M 42.94M 40.37M

To track all earnings releases for Civista Bancshares visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.