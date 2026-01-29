Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 07:55 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Civista Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 21.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.62.
Revenue was up $5.96 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.08, leading to a 4.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Civista Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.60
|0.70
|0.51
|0.53
|EPS Actual
|0.68
|0.71
|0.66
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|43.42M
|42.81M
|40.35M
|39.97M
|Revenue Actual
|44.18M
|41.40M
|42.94M
|40.37M
