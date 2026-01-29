ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

ConnectOne Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 14.000000000000002%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.73.

Revenue was up $41.88 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at ConnectOne Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.56 0.46 0.43 EPS Actual 0.70 0.55 0.51 0.52 Revenue Estimate 110.70M 84.00M 68.67M 65.50M Revenue Actual 102.02M 78.88M 65.76M 64.71M

To track all earnings releases for ConnectOne Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.