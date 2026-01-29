ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
ConnectOne Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 14.000000000000002%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.73.
Revenue was up $41.88 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at ConnectOne Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|0.56
|0.46
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|0.55
|0.51
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|110.70M
|84.00M
|68.67M
|65.50M
|Revenue Actual
|102.02M
|78.88M
|65.76M
|64.71M
